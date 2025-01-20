PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Tony Finau seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished sixth at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Finau has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of seventh.
    • In 2024, Finau finished sixth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Finau's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024669-66-74-69-10
    1/25/2023973-71-64-73-7
    1/26/2022MC67-77E
    1/28/2021269-67-74-69-9
    1/23/2020670-70-68-70-10
    1/24/20191369-69-69-70-11

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging -2.299 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 0.162 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 (68th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.4 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.808, while he ranked 52nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
    • On the greens, Finau registered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4307.6
    Greens in Regulation %5268.99%71.93%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.9
    Par Breakers5425.60%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.64%10.82%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau last season played 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Finau's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • With 1635 points last season, Finau finished 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.465). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1610.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8081.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3601.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.296-2.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0330.162

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30
    January 2-5The Sentry1567-69-66-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.