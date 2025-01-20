Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Finau has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

Tony Finau has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Finau is averaging -2.299 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.