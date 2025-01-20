Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Tony Finau seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished sixth at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Finau has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of seventh.
- In 2024, Finau finished sixth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Finau's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|1/25/2023
|9
|73-71-64-73
|-7
|1/26/2022
|MC
|67-77
|E
|1/28/2021
|2
|69-67-74-69
|-9
|1/23/2020
|6
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|1/24/2019
|13
|69-69-69-70
|-11
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tony Finau has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -2.299 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 0.162 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 (68th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.4 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked second on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.808, while he ranked 52nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
- On the greens, Finau registered a -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|71.93%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.60%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.64%
|10.82%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau last season played 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Finau's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- With 1635 points last season, Finau finished 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau produced his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.465). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|-2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|0.162
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
