Tim Widing betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Widing has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Widing has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Tim Widing has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -2.070 Strokes Gained: Putting.