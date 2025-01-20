Tim Widing betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 19, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tim Widing looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Widing's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Widing's recent performances
- In his last five events, Widing has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Widing has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Tim Widing has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -2.070 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -2.979 Strokes Gained: Total.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.4
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.41%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Widing had his best performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished 41st with a score of 8-over (14 shots back of the winner).
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.979
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.