Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five tournaments, Lawrence has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.