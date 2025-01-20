PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the 3M Open, Thriston Lawrence struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is seeking a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lawrence has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lawrence is averaging -3.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.6295.3
    Greens in Regulation %-64.58%64.68%
    Putts Per Round-28.9429.2
    Par Breakers-23.26%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.63%14.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence teed off in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Lawrence's best performance came when he shot 6-under and finished fourth at The Open Championship.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.889

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.