Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
At the 3M Open, Thriston Lawrence struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is seeking a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Lawrence's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lawrence has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lawrence has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lawrence is averaging -3.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.58%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence teed off in seven tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Lawrence's best performance came when he shot 6-under and finished fourth at The Open Championship.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.889
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
