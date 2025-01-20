Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Thomas Rosenmueller is set to compete at for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Rosenmueller is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rosenmueller is averaging -0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rosenmueller is averaging -2.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances
Rosenmueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
