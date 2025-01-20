1H AGO
Jeremy Paul betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jeremy Paul is set to compete at for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Paul's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jeremy Paul has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Paul is averaging 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's best Strokes Gained performances
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
