Jeremy Paul betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Jeremy Paul has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.