Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818 (he finished 67th in that tournament).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.