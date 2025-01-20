Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gary Woodland ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 trying for a higher finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woodland has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Woodland's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|1/25/2023
|62
|66-77-78-73
|+6
|1/26/2022
|39
|72-68-69-73
|-6
|1/28/2021
|48
|66-75-77-70
|E
|1/23/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|1/24/2019
|9
|71-70-69-66
|-12
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 323.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 3.859 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland had a 0.268 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|323.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|6.79%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland played 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 16-under and finished ninth.
- Woodland earned 174 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked ninth in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|3.859
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.