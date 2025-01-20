PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gary Woodland ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woodland has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Woodland's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC71-71-2
    1/25/20236266-77-78-73+6
    1/26/20223972-68-69-73-6
    1/28/20214866-75-77-70E
    1/23/2020MC75-70+1
    1/24/2019971-70-69-66-12

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 323.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 3.859 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranked 11th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranked 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland had a 0.268 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11313.1323.5
    Greens in Regulation %11366.25%75.00%
    Putts Per Round15429.4828.7
    Par Breakers15822.01%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.42%6.79%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland played 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Woodland's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 16-under and finished ninth.
    • Woodland earned 174 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0531.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2682.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.312-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.2290.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2203.859

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-66-66-69-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.