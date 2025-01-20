Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.117 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 21st in that event).