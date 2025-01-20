PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith shot 9-under and finished ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Pendrith has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Pendrith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024973-66-69-71-9
    1/25/20236069-75-72-77+5
    1/26/20221667-71-68-71-11

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 320.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 1.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.587 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (70th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith had a 0.186 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fifth on TOUR last season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranked 26th. He broke par 26.32% of the time (33rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.6320.5
    Greens in Regulation %9667.03%75.28%
    Putts Per Round2628.4129.1
    Par Breakers3326.32%31.39%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%13.33%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith played 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
    • With 1324 points last season, Pendrith finished 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.117 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1492.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1861.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.047-1.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5921.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8804.587

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-69-69-79

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.