Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith shot 9-under and finished ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Pendrith has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Pendrith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|1/25/2023
|60
|69-75-72-77
|+5
|1/26/2022
|16
|67-71-68-71
|-11
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 320.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 1.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.587 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (70th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith had a 0.186 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fifth on TOUR last season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranked 26th. He broke par 26.32% of the time (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.6
|320.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.03%
|75.28%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.32%
|31.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|13.33%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith played 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- With 1324 points last season, Pendrith finished 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 6.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.117 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|2.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|1.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.047
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.592
|1.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.880
|4.587
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.