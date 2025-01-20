Taylor Moore betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130. He finished 11th in that event.

Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808 (he finished second in that event).

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that event).