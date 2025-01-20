Taylor Moore betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 70th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Moore has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 70th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Moore's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|1/25/2023
|11
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|1/26/2022
|MC
|75-67
|-2
Moore's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Moore has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging 2.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.289.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 55th on TOUR last season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranked 61st. He broke par 22.17% of the time (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.77
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.17%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|10.76%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
- Last season Moore's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished second at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Moore compiled 803 points last season, which placed him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.130. He finished 11th in that event.
- Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808 (he finished second in that event).
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|1.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.210
|2.788
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
