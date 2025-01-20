Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.040 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 44th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.599), which ranked third in the field.