Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery enters play Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 58th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Montgomery's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Montgomery finished 13th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Montgomery's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|1/25/2023
|31
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1/26/2022
|11
|72-64-71-69
|-12
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Montgomery has an average finish of 57th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of -1.773 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.352 last season, which ranked 184th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranked 171st, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery had a -0.442 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.7
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|60.49%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.59%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.12%
|13.89%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 52.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 11th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Montgomery's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.040 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.599), which ranked third in the field.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.352
|-2.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.442
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.224
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.866
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.704
|-1.773
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.