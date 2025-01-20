Taylor Dickson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson is set to compete at for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Dickson is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Dickson has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Taylor Dickson has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson is averaging -1.468 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging -4.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 70th in the field with a mark of -5.184. He finished 69th in that event.
- Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson posted his best effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 62nd in the field at -1.589. In that event, he finished 69th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.399), which ranked 61st in the field.
- Dickson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.993) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 69th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 69th.
Dickson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
