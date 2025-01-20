Taylor Dickson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 70th in the field with a mark of -5.184. He finished 69th in that event.

Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson posted his best effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 62nd in the field at -1.589. In that event, he finished 69th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.399), which ranked 61st in the field.