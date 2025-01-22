PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Martin Laird hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Laird's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 2-under, over his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Laird's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC76-72+4
    1/25/2023MC72-75+3
    1/26/20224667-74-70-72-5
    1/28/2021MC70-74E
    1/23/20205571-71-72-73-1
    1/24/20194373-66-69-75-5

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 0.227 in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168290.5296.3
    Greens in Regulation %4669.37%75.00%
    Putts Per Round11029.1429.5
    Par Breakers11623.69%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%13.89%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird last season participated in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Laird's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished ninth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Laird ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points last season.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.3570.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.328-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.303-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1640.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.2180.227

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4269-69-73-67-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-68-73-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1769-66-69-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

