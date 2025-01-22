Martin Laird betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Laird has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Martin Laird has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Laird has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.