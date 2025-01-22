Martin Laird betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Martin Laird hits the links Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Laird's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 2-under, over his last eight appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Laird's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|1/25/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|1/26/2022
|46
|67-74-70-72
|-5
|1/28/2021
|MC
|70-74
|E
|1/23/2020
|55
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|1/24/2019
|43
|73-66-69-75
|-5
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Martin Laird has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 0.227 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.5
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|69.37%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.69%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|13.89%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird last season participated in 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Laird's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished ninth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Laird ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings with 196 points last season.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.357
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.328
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.303
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.164
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.218
|0.227
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.