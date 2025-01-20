Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.854.

Kanaya put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.667. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913. He finished 37th in that tournament.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.905, his best mark last season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).