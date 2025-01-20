Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his last competition, Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at The American Express. He'll be after a better outcome Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Kanaya's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kanaya finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Takumi Kanaya has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging -1.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|67.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.89%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.78%
|15.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya participated in five tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Kanaya had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 6-under and finished 37th (14 shots back of the winner).
Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.854.
- Kanaya put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.667. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.905, his best mark last season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.208
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
