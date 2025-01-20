PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at The American Express, Justin Lower posted a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Lower has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In 2024, Lower finished 43rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lower's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20244371-70-72-72-3
    1/25/2023MC73-72+1
    1/26/2022MC75-68-1

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 17-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season ranked 145th on TOUR, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 78th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.166, while he ranked 42nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.59%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143295.2295.2
    Greens in Regulation %4269.59%72.22%
    Putts Per Round7228.8927.6
    Par Breakers5625.54%29.32%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.63%8.33%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Lower's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 23-under and finished second in that event.
    • Lower accumulated 461 points last season, which placed him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.965, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1660.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.081-1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3502.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.2010.862

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.