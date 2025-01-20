Justin Lower betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
In his last competition at The American Express, Justin Lower posted a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open aiming for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Lower has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In 2024, Lower finished 43rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Lower's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|1/25/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/26/2022
|MC
|75-68
|-1
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in three of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 17-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season ranked 145th on TOUR, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 78th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.166, while he ranked 42nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.59%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.2
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.59%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.54%
|29.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.63%
|8.33%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Lower's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 23-under and finished second in that event.
- Lower accumulated 461 points last season, which placed him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.965, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.166
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.081
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.350
|2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.201
|0.862
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
