Justin Lower betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Lower has finished in the top five in three of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 17-under.

Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of 2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.