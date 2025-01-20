PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Sungjae Im had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Im at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Im has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Im last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Im's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-69-2
    1/25/2023468-74-67-70-9
    1/26/2022670-66-68-71-13
    1/28/20213269-74-69-73-3
    1/23/20203667-73-71-73-4
    1/24/20195272-68-72-72-4

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 4.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 99th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.054, while he ranked 145th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.13%.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8298.6
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%57.31%
    Putts Per Round1628.2227.2
    Par Breakers3426.18%30.12%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%9.36%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times (77.8%).
    • Last season Im put up his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished third with a score of 29-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Im earned 1896 points last season, which ranked him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3442.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.054-1.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2641.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1381.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8004.555

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.