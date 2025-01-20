Sungjae Im betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Sungjae Im had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Im has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Im last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Im's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/25/2023
|4
|68-74-67-70
|-9
|1/26/2022
|6
|70-66-68-71
|-13
|1/28/2021
|32
|69-74-69-73
|-3
|1/23/2020
|36
|67-73-71-73
|-4
|1/24/2019
|52
|72-68-72-72
|-4
Im's recent performances
- Im has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 4.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im ranked 99th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.054, while he ranked 145th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.13%.
- On the greens, Im's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|57.31%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.18%
|30.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|9.36%
Im's best finishes
- Im last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 21 times (77.8%).
- Last season Im put up his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished third with a score of 29-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Im earned 1896 points last season, which ranked him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|2.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|-1.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|4.555
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.