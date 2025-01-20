Sungjae Im betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.