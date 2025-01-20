Steven Fisk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Fisk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking 42nd in the field at -0.152. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking 60th in the field with a mark of -2.094.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort last season was in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.398. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-1.807). That ranked 51st in the field.