Steven Fisk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Steven Fisk of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk is in the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Fisk is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Fisk's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fisk has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fisk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Steven Fisk has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fisk is averaging -2.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fisk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking 42nd in the field at -0.152. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2024), ranking 60th in the field with a mark of -2.094.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort last season was in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.398. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-1.807). That ranked 51st in the field.
- Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.452) at The RSM Classic in November 2024, a performance that ranked him 65th in the field.
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.