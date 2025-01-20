2H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Stephan Jaeger will compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Latest odds for Jaeger at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Jaeger has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- Jaeger last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing third with a score of 11-under.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Jaeger's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|1/25/2023
|53
|69-72-76-75
|+4
|1/26/2022
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|1/24/2019
|66
|70-71-72-74
|-1
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Jaeger has an average of 2.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.837 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 (32nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.3 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.03%.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 25.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|310.3
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.03%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.76
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.81%
|30.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.47%
|10.49%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- With 1207 points last season, Jaeger finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger delivered his best mark last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 4.278. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.159
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.010
|2.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.392
|3.837
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
