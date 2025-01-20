Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.

Jaeger has an average of 2.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.