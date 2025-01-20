Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.964 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.