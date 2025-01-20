Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Si Woo Kim shot 1-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Kim has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2023, Kim finished 25th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|25
|69-73-72-73
|-1
|1/26/2022
|11
|71-64-70-71
|-12
|1/28/2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
|1/24/2019
|29
|67-68-73-72
|-8
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season ranked 38th on TOUR, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 14th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.506, while he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.40%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 140th last season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|294.8
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.12%
|30.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.26%
|10.00%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim took part in 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 88%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 8-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Kim ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1168 points last season.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.964 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|2.213
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.