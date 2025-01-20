PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Shane Lowry will try to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 6-under and finished 25th at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lowry has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Lowry's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20242566-73-73-70-6

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging -0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 0.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4311.2
    Greens in Regulation %9766.98%52.16%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.8
    Par Breakers4825.63%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance14415.87%11.73%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 90.5%.
    • Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he took home the title with a score of 143-under.
    • Lowry accumulated 1867 points last season, which placed him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2340.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5311.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.033-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.076-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6570.644

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-71-66-71-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-68-70-71-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship1375-67-70-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-65-68-130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.