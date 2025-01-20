Shane Lowry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Shane Lowry will try to build upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 6-under and finished 25th at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lowry has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Lowry's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging -0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 0.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.87%
|11.73%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 90.5%.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he took home the title with a score of 143-under.
- Lowry accumulated 1867 points last season, which placed him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.076
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.657
|0.644
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
