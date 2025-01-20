Shane Lowry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Lowry has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lowry is averaging -0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.