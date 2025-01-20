PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 coming off a 51st-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Stevens has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Stevens finished 43rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20244371-68-72-74-3
    1/25/20231366-72-73-73-4

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -2.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season, which ranked 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens had a -0.296 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 38th on TOUR last season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranked 86th. He broke par 26.47% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3301.4
    Greens in Regulation %3170.01%75.56%
    Putts Per Round8628.9729.9
    Par Breakers3226.47%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%11.39%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 82.8%.
    • Last season Stevens put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished fourth with a score of 23-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 436 points last season, Stevens finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4330.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2962.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.098-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.306-2.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.541-0.319

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.