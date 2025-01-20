Samuel Stevens betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.