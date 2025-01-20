Samuel Stevens betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Samuel Stevens hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 coming off a 51st-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Stevens has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Stevens finished 43rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|1/25/2023
|13
|66-72-73-73
|-4
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -2.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season, which ranked 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens had a -0.296 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 38th on TOUR last season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranked 86th. He broke par 26.47% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|70.01%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.97
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.47%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|11.39%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 82.8%.
- Last season Stevens put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished fourth with a score of 23-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 436 points last season, Stevens finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.433
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.296
|2.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|-2.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|-0.319
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
