Sami Valimaki betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that tournament).

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.