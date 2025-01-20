Sami Valimaki betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Jan. 22-25, Sami Valimaki will try to build upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 3-under and finished 43rd at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Valimaki finished 43rd (with a score of 3-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 65th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Valimaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 0.546 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -3.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 last season, which ranked 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranked 110th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Valimaki sported a -0.036 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 85th last season, while he averaged 28.87 putts per round (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.2
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.09%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.87
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.76%
|15.56%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Last season Valimaki played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Valimaki had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot 17-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Valimaki collected 418 points last season, ranking 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.067
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.036
|-1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.303
|-1.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.060
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.211
|-3.599
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.