Sahith Theegala betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sahith Theegala carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open trying for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Theegala's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Theegala finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Theegala's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|1/25/2023
|4
|66-72-71-70
|-9
|1/26/2022
|25
|67-68-73-71
|-9
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season ranked 28th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
- On the greens, Theegala registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 48th on TOUR, while he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|46.49%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|8.48%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times (85.7%).
- Last season Theegala's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
- Theegala earned 2037 points last season, which placed him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|1.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|-0.926
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.