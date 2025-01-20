PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sahith Theegala carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Theegala's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, Theegala finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Theegala's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20246472-68-75-73E
    1/25/2023466-72-71-70-9
    1/26/20222567-68-73-71-9

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season ranked 28th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
    • On the greens, Theegala registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 48th on TOUR, while he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7297.5
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%46.49%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.3
    Par Breakers4825.63%21.64%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%8.48%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times (85.7%).
    • Last season Theegala's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
    • Theegala earned 2037 points last season, which placed him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.350-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0641.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-1.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.944-0.926

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.