Sahith Theegala betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374 (he finished sixth in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished ninth in that event).