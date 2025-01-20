PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    When he takes the course Jan. 22-25, Ryo Hisatsune will look to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 5-under and finished 33rd at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Hisatsune finished 33rd (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243365-75-73-70-5

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 1.719 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 0.291 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune had a 0.181 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, while he averaged 29.39 putts per round (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4288.4
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%70.83%
    Putts Per Round14729.3928.8
    Par Breakers12323.48%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%10.83%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Last season Hisatsune played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
    • Last season Hisatsune put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Hisatsune earned 522 points last season, which ranked him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.202.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune delivered his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.041-0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.016-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0651.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2710.291

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.