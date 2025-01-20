Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
When he takes the course Jan. 22-25, Ryo Hisatsune will look to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2024, he shot 5-under and finished 33rd at Torrey Pines (South).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hisatsune finished 33rd (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2024).
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 1.719 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 0.291 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune had a 0.181 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, while he averaged 29.39 putts per round (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.48%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|10.83%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Last season Hisatsune played 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 63%.
- Last season Hisatsune put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Hisatsune earned 522 points last season, which ranked him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.202.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune delivered his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.041
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.016
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|1.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.271
|0.291
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
