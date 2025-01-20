Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.

Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.202.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune delivered his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.