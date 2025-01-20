PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Palmer hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 after a 34th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Palmer has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Palmer finished 62nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Palmer's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/25/20236271-71-70-82+6
    1/26/20221667-69-69-72-11
    1/28/2021266-70-73-70-9
    1/23/20202172-62-71-77-6
    1/24/20191367-67-75-68-11

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Palmer finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Palmer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging -2.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 167th on TOUR with an average of -0.475 per round. Additionally, he ranked 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.23%.
    • On the greens, Palmer's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranked 127th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8297.6
    Greens in Regulation %16863.23%64.35%
    Putts Per Round12729.2629.2
    Par Breakers15322.35%24.54%
    Bogey Avoidance17417.99%19.44%

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer participated in 17 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Palmer's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • Palmer's 54 points last season ranked him 191st in the FedExCup standings.

    Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.947.
    • Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.500 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.383 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
    • Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.125-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.475-1.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.111-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.875-2.846

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-73+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 16-19The American Express3466-67-69-73-1318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.