Ryan Palmer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ryan Palmer hits the links in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 after a 34th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Palmer at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last six trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Palmer has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Palmer finished 62nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Palmer's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|62
|71-71-70-82
|+6
|1/26/2022
|16
|67-69-69-72
|-11
|1/28/2021
|2
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|1/23/2020
|21
|72-62-71-77
|-6
|1/24/2019
|13
|67-67-75-68
|-11
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Palmer finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Palmer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 34th.
- In his last five events, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -0.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -2.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 167th on TOUR with an average of -0.475 per round. Additionally, he ranked 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.23%.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranked 127th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.23%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.35%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.99%
|19.44%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer participated in 17 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Palmer's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- Palmer's 54 points last season ranked him 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.947.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.500 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.383 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 35th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.475
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.111
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.875
|-2.846
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.