Ryan Gerard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Ryan Gerard will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Gerard's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Gerard's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Gerard has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five appearances.
- Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Ryan Gerard has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
