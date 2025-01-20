Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 0.372. In that event, he missed the cut.

Hoshino put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at -2.730. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino posted his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at -0.182. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.220). That ranked in the field.