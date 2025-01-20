Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his last time out at The American Express, Rikuya Hoshino posted a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open looking for better results.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Hoshino's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hoshino has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Hoshino hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoshino is averaging -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoshino is averaging -4.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.63%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.67
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut zero times.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 0.372. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Hoshino put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at -2.730. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino posted his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at -0.182. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.220). That ranked in the field.
- Hoshino recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.321) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked in the field.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.207
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
