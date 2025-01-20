Ricky Castillo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ricky Castillo will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Castillo's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Castillo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Castillo has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Castillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ricky Castillo has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Castillo is averaging -2.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Castillo is averaging -1.759 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651. He missed the cut in that event.
- Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.201 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo put up his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at -0.378. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-5.538, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.064) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Castillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
