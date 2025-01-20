Rafael Campos betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Rafael Campos has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campos is averaging -0.184 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.