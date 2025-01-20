Rafael Campos betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2024, Rafael Campos has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Campos' average finish has been 20th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Campos last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Campos' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|1/28/2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -0.184 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -4.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos sported a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He broke par 24.26% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.33%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.26%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.57%
|11.11%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos participated in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 188 points last season, Campos ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.315
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.723
|-4.511
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
