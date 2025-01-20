Quade Cummins betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a -0.206 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.111 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Cummins recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.766). That ranked in the field.