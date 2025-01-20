Quade Cummins betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Quade Cummins is set to compete at for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Cummins is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Cummins has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Quade Cummins has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins is averaging 0.181 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cummins is averaging -2.836 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a -0.206 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.111 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Cummins recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.766). That ranked in the field.
- Cummins posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.403) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Cummins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
