Pierceson Coody betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Coody missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging 1.768 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|312.6
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.66%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.17%
|12.50%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
- Last season Coody had his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 25-under and finished second (six shots back of the winner).
- Coody collected 308 points last season, ranking 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.072
|0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.378
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.273
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|1.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.074
|0.751
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.