Pierceson Coody betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.

Coody is averaging 1.768 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.