Pierceson Coody betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Pierceson Coody had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Coody at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Coody missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Coody's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC72-71-1

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Coody is averaging 1.768 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13312.6315.1
    Greens in Regulation %5868.66%55.21%
    Putts Per Round9629.0430.9
    Par Breakers4225.78%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.17%12.50%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
    • Last season Coody had his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 25-under and finished second (six shots back of the winner).
    • Coody collected 308 points last season, ranking 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0720.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.378-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.273-1.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5051.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0740.751

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3972-65-70-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-69-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.