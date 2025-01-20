Philip Knowles betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Philip Knowles looks to show better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Knowles has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 8-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Knowles' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/25/2023
|MC
|72-80
|+8
Knowles' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knowles has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Knowles hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Philip Knowles has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has an average of -3.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles is averaging -4.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.1
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.57
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.70%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles played five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Knowles had his best performance at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished 40th with a score of 11-under (12 shots back of the winner).
Knowles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knowles posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.609.
- Knowles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 1.476 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knowles' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.031. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Knowles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.446 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Knowles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 40th in the field.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.273
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
