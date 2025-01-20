Philip Knowles betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Knowles posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.609.

Knowles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 1.476 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knowles' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.031. He finished 40th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Knowles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.446 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.