Peter Malnati betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Malnati put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.