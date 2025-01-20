PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    At The American Express, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Malnati has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Malnati's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-69-2
    1/25/20232069-74-72-71-2
    1/26/20222567-66-73-73-9
    1/28/20211066-71-73-71-7
    1/23/2020MC71-75+2

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -5.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 last season ranked 174th on TOUR, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranked 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 146th on TOUR with an average of -0.308 per round. Additionally, he ranked 182nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.41%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.67 putts per round (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7297.2
    Greens in Regulation %18261.41%60.26%
    Putts Per Round4928.6729.3
    Par Breakers15622.07%23.93%
    Bogey Avoidance16917.33%19.66%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
    • Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Malnati's 794 points last season ranked him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Malnati put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.589-2.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.308-3.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.578-5.753

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-68-71-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.