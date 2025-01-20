Peter Malnati betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
At The American Express, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Malnati has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Malnati's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|1/25/2023
|20
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|1/26/2022
|25
|67-66-73-73
|-9
|1/28/2021
|10
|66-71-73-71
|-7
|1/23/2020
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -5.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 last season ranked 174th on TOUR, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranked 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 146th on TOUR with an average of -0.308 per round. Additionally, he ranked 182nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.41%.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.67 putts per round (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|61.41%
|60.26%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.67
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.07%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.33%
|19.66%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Malnati's 794 points last season ranked him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Malnati put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.589
|-2.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.308
|-3.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.578
|-5.753
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.