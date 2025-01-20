Paul Peterson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Paul Peterson is in the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Peterson's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Peterson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Peterson has averaged 281.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Peterson is averaging 1.429 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Peterson is averaging 0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.678 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a -3.822 mark, which ranked him 68th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort last season was in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.483. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.566, his best mark last season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Peterson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.452) in November 2024 at The RSM Classic. That ranked 48th in the field.
Peterson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
