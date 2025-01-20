Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Rodgers has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers is averaging -1.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.