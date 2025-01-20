Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The American Express, Patrick Rodgers posted a 70th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open aiming for a better finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Rodgers has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Rodgers finished ninth (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Rodgers' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|1/25/2023
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|1/26/2022
|62
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|1/28/2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|1/23/2020
|9
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|1/24/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -1.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 last season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 51st, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.191, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.83%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th. He broke par 22.72% of the time (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.1
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.72%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.39%
|9.26%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
- Last season Rodgers put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Rodgers' 952 points last season placed him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.189
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.191
|1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.086
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.208
|-0.323
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.