1H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn tries for a better result in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (South) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Fishburn has played the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Fishburn's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC72-73+1

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Patrick Fishburn has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 1.718 in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 30th, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn sported a -0.083 mark (119th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fishburn's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 80th last season, while he averaged 29.86 putts per round (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8299.2
    Greens in Regulation %174.21%74.85%
    Putts Per Round17429.8629.4
    Par Breakers7225.08%26.02%
    Bogey Avoidance711.90%10.53%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Last season Fishburn played 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
    • Last season Fishburn put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 384 points last season, Fishburn ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
    • Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.882). That ranked third in the field.
    • Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6160.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.083-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.1301.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0780.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4801.718

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.