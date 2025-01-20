Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Fishburn has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

Patrick Fishburn has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting.