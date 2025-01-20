Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn tries for a better result in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines (South) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Fishburn has played the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Fishburn's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 1.718 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 30th, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn sported a -0.083 mark (119th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 80th last season, while he averaged 29.86 putts per round (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.21%
|74.85%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.86
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.08%
|26.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.90%
|10.53%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Last season Fishburn played 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
- Last season Fishburn put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (six shots back of the winner).
- With 384 points last season, Fishburn ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that event, he finished 20th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.882). That ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.083
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.130
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.480
|1.718
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.