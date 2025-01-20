Norman Xiong betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that event.

Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.587 mark ranked 13th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.117.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.