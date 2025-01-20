PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong looks to perform better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last two times Xiong has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Xiong last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Xiong's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC72-70-2

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Xiong has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Norman Xiong has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Xiong .

    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.2309.5
    Greens in Regulation %-66.15%70.74%
    Putts Per Round-29.2330.0
    Par Breakers-27.39%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.99%14.07%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong teed off in 19 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 36.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season Xiong put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Xiong accumulated 53 points last season, which placed him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Xiong's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.587 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Xiong delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.447

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-67-69-70-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.