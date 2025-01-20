Norman Xiong betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong looks to perform better in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Xiong has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Xiong last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Xiong's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|72-70
|-2
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Xiong has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Norman Xiong has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.447 Strokes Gained: Total.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.15%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.39%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.99%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong teed off in 19 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 36.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Xiong put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 16-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Xiong accumulated 53 points last season, which placed him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Xiong's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that event.
- Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.587 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Xiong delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.447
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
