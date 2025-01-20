Nick Hardy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, Hardy finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.