1H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 37th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Hardy's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, Hardy finished 37th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hardy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243767-71-73-73-4
    1/25/20234471-73-73-73+2
    1/26/2022MC67-77E
    1/24/2019MC71-71-2

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging -1.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranked 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy had a 0.223 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy registered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 135th on TOUR, while he ranked 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He broke par 23.82% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.5299.6
    Greens in Regulation %2270.50%69.23%
    Putts Per Round17029.7929.5
    Par Breakers11123.82%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%12.39%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
    • With 148 points last season, Hardy ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.067 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.238 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 1.831 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.223-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.3780.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1910.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.093-1.956

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.