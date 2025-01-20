Nick Hardy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 37th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hardy's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, Hardy finished 37th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|1/25/2023
|44
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|1/26/2022
|MC
|67-77
|E
|1/24/2019
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hardy finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging -1.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranked 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy had a 0.223 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy registered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 135th on TOUR, while he ranked 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He broke par 23.82% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.5
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.50%
|69.23%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.79
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.82%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|12.39%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
- With 148 points last season, Hardy ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.067 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.238 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 1.831 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.223
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.378
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.093
|-1.956
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
