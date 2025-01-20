Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that event, he finished second.

Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 2.796 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked seventh in the field.