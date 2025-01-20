Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Michael Thorbjornsen enters play in San Diego looking for better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 1.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 2.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|318.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen teed off in 10 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times.
- Last season Thorbjornsen had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 24-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Thorbjornsen ranked 137th in the FedExCup standings with 232 points last season.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that event, he finished second.
- Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 2.796 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.212
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
