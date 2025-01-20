Michael Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Michael Kim of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
After he finished 37th in this tournament in 2024, Michael Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kim has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 1-under.
- Kim finished 37th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|1/25/2023
|44
|69-74-70-77
|+2
|1/28/2021
|53
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|1/24/2019
|MC
|74-69
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.536 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranked 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.311 mark (37th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.9
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.16%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.68%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.03%
|9.57%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim last season played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 51.7%.
- Last season Kim put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 18-under (four shots back of the winner).
- With 325 points last season, Kim ranked 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.868. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.239
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.311
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.027
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.184
|1.536
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
