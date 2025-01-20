Michael Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 0.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.