McClure Meissner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.771. In that tournament, he finished 57th.

Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.363. In that event, he finished 25th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).