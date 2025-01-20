McClure Meissner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The American Express, McClure Meissner finished the weekend at 7-under, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 looking for a higher finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Meissner has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Meissner's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|74-70
|E
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Meissner has an average finish of 36th.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meissner is averaging 2.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner sported a 0.405 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.98%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.25
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.89%
|6.67%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
- Last season Meissner put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot 5-under and finished fifth (nine shots back of the winner).
- Meissner collected 475 points last season, ranking 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.771. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.363. In that event, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.405
|2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.706
|2.852
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.