PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at The American Express, McClure Meissner finished the weekend at 7-under, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Meissner has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Meissner's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC74-70E

    Meissner's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Meissner has an average finish of 36th.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 312.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meissner is averaging 2.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner sported a 0.405 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8312.7
    Greens in Regulation %3469.98%76.67%
    Putts Per Round12629.2529.4
    Par Breakers5125.62%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.89%6.67%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
    • Last season Meissner put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot 5-under and finished fifth (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Meissner collected 475 points last season, ranking 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.771. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.363. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1840.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4052.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.172-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.056-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7062.852

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-71-66-71-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-69-70-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-67-67-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-67-68-68-1036
    January 16-19The American Express6871-69-67-74-73

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.