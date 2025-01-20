Max McGreevy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open .
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- McGreevy has played the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
McGreevy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/26/2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- McGreevy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Max McGreevy has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGreevy has an average of 1.540 in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.3
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.08%
|73.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.42%
|11.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season McGreevy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished 11th.
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.566. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.450. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.423, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.540
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
