Max McGreevy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.566. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.450. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.423, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.