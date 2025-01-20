PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    In his last competition at The Sentry, Max Homa carded a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Homa has played the Farmers Insurance Open six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Homa last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 13th with a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Homa's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20241370-70-71-69-8
    1/25/2023168-70-71-66-13
    1/26/2022MC68-74-2
    1/28/20211871-68-72-72-5
    1/23/2020973-68-71-67-9

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Homa is averaging -2.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season ranked 164th on TOUR, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa had a 0.145 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 63.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2297.0
    Greens in Regulation %15963.71%70.68%
    Putts Per Round4328.5929.0
    Par Breakers17620.89%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.85%13.58%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Homa's best performance came at the Masters Tournament. He shot 4-under and finished third in that event.
    • Homa ranked 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points last season.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.404.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa delivered his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.465, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.383-2.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1450.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2080.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.025-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.054-2.954

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2773-66-67-66-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry2669-69-67-68-1938

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.