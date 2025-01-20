1H AGO
Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The Sentry, Max Homa carded a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open looking for a better finish.
Latest odds for Homa at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Homa has played the Farmers Insurance Open six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Homa last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 13th with a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Homa's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|1/25/2023
|1
|68-70-71-66
|-13
|1/26/2022
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|1/28/2021
|18
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|1/23/2020
|9
|73-68-71-67
|-9
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Homa is averaging -2.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Homa .
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season ranked 164th on TOUR, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa had a 0.145 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 63.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.89%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.85%
|13.58%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Homa's best performance came at the Masters Tournament. He shot 4-under and finished third in that event.
- Homa ranked 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points last season.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081. He finished 14th in that event.
- Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.404.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa delivered his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.465, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|-2.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.145
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.208
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.025
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.054
|-2.954
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.