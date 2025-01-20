Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081. He finished 14th in that event.

Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.404.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa delivered his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.465, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.