Max Greyserman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.