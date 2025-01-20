Max Greyserman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 after a seventh-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Greyserman has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Greyserman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|69-73
|-2
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman has an average of 4.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 8.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman had a 0.013 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him second on TOUR last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 24th. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.27%
|30.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.20%
|5.56%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
- Last season Greyserman's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 19-under and finished second.
- Greyserman accumulated 1041 points last season, which placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|3.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|4.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|8.054
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.