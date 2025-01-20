PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman enters the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25 after a seventh-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Greyserman has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Pavon posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (38th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Greyserman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC69-73-2

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Greyserman has an average of 4.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman is averaging 8.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman had a 0.013 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him second on TOUR last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 24th. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0301.9
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%67.54%
    Putts Per Round2428.3827.7
    Par Breakers1827.27%30.70%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.20%5.56%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
    • Last season Greyserman's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 19-under and finished second.
    • Greyserman accumulated 1041 points last season, which placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1800.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0133.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7494.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8708.054

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.