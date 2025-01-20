PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Maverick McNealy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 37th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • McNealy's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 4-under, over his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • McNealy last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 37th with a score of 4-under.
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    McNealy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20243767-70-72-75-4
    1/25/20233169-74-71-74E
    1/26/20223067-71-67-75-8
    1/28/2021MC74-74+4
    1/23/20201571-71-69-69-8

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 6.076 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy had a -0.080 mark (118th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, while he averaged 28.29 putts per round (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5291.4
    Greens in Regulation %7867.93%75.56%
    Putts Per Round1928.2928.8
    Par Breakers6025.36%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%9.72%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
    • Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 16-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • McNealy's 808 points last season placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 3.774 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3912.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0802.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.374-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3512.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0376.076

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.