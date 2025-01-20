Maverick McNealy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that event, he finished 16th.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 3.774 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.