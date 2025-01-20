Maverick McNealy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Maverick McNealy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 37th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- McNealy's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 4-under, over his last six appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- McNealy last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024, finishing 37th with a score of 4-under.
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
McNealy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|1/25/2023
|31
|69-74-71-74
|E
|1/26/2022
|30
|67-71-67-75
|-8
|1/28/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|1/23/2020
|15
|71-71-69-69
|-8
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one win and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 6.076 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy had a -0.080 mark (118th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, while he averaged 28.29 putts per round (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.93%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.36%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|9.72%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 16-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- McNealy's 808 points last season placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that event, he finished 16th.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 3.774 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.391
|2.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|2.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|2.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.037
|6.076
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.