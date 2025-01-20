1H AGO
Matti Schmid betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Matti Schmid enters play Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Schmid at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Schmid has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|1/25/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging 1.073 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 2.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season ranked 47th on TOUR, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.035.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 46th on TOUR last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th. He broke par 27.28% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.73%
|72.59%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.28%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|10.37%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid played 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 53.6%.
- Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
- Schmid's 283 points last season placed him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843. He finished 52nd in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.699, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.260
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.311
|2.928
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
