Matti Schmid betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Schmid has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schmid is averaging 1.073 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.