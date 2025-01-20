PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matthieu Pavon competes in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 13-under on the par-72 course at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Pavon has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 13-under and finishing first.
    • When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Pavon's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024169-65-72-69-13

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Pavon has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -3.018 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th. He broke par 25.13% of the time (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.9306.8
    Greens in Regulation %12665.96%44.15%
    Putts Per Round10929.1328.6
    Par Breakers7025.13%20.18%
    Bogey Avoidance17217.72%11.40%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon played 22 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
    • Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 13-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Pavon earned 1569 points last season, which placed him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.317 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0270.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.249-1.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-1.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1250.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.014-3.018

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4874-70-69-68-1114

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.