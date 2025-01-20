Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that event, he missed the cut.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.317 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).