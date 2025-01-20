Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Matthieu Pavon competes in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 22-25, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 13-under on the par-72 course at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Pavon has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 13-under and finishing first.
- When Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Pavon's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Pavon has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -3.018 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th. He broke par 25.13% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|44.15%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.13%
|20.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.72%
|11.40%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon played 22 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
- Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 13-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Pavon earned 1569 points last season, which placed him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.317 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-3.018
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
