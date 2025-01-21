Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith enters play in San Diego seeking better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The RSM Classic.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- NeSmith's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In 2024, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
NeSmith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|67-77
|E
|1/25/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/26/2022
|34
|68-71-69-73
|-7
|1/28/2021
|48
|70-73-76-69
|E
|1/23/2020
|30
|67-70-76-70
|-5
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -3.462 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.60%
|46.76%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.17
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|154
|22.30%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.28%
|14.81%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 25-under and finished second in that event.
- NeSmith's 293 points last season ranked him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.020
|-1.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.065
|-2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.213
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.187
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.484
|-3.462
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.