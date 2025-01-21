Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five events, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

NeSmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.