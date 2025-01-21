PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith enters play in San Diego seeking better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 4-under, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In 2024, NeSmith failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Matthieu Pavon finished with 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 5.394 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    NeSmith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC67-77E
    1/25/2023MC73-72+1
    1/26/20223468-71-69-73-7
    1/28/20214870-73-76-69E
    1/23/20203067-70-76-70-5

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -3.462 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7290.2
    Greens in Regulation %2070.60%46.76%
    Putts Per Round18230.1731.1
    Par Breakers15422.30%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.28%14.81%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 25-under and finished second in that event.
    • NeSmith's 293 points last season ranked him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.020-1.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.065-2.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.2130.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.187-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.484-3.462

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.