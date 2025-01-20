1H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace will compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 53rd-place finish at The RSM Classic.
Latest odds for Wallace at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Wallace has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.
Wallace's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|MC
|73-70
|-1
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
- Wallace has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging -0.687 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.013 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.53%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.48%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|15.12%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace took part in 21 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 20-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Wallace compiled 354 points last season, which ranked him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.246
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.069
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.317
|1.013
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.