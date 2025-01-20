PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Matt Wallace will compete in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from Jan. 22-25 after a 53rd-place finish at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Wallace has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (38th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (24th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (eighth) in that victory a year ago.

    Wallace's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/2024MC73-70-1

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
    • Wallace has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging -0.687 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.013 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7297.6
    Greens in Regulation %4569.53%71.91%
    Putts Per Round13429.3130.4
    Par Breakers3126.48%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%15.12%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace took part in 21 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 20-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Wallace compiled 354 points last season, which ranked him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.2460.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2680.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.069-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3171.013

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.