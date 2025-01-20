Matt McCarty betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, McCarty has an average finish of 59th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

McCarty has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Matt McCarty has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of -1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.