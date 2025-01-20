Matt McCarty betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty enters play in San Diego looking for better results Jan. 22-25 in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- McCarty is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
McCarty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCarty has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McCarty has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matt McCarty has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of -1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging -2.596 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|72.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.46%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty, who played four tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season McCarty's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.727 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- McCarty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.151.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.662 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.584), which ranked sixth in the field.
- McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.596
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.