Mason Andersen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Andersen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Mason Andersen has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 1.942 Strokes Gained: Putting.