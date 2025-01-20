Mason Andersen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will play in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego from Jan. 22-25.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Andersen's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth), Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Andersen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Mason Andersen has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Andersen is averaging 1.942 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Andersen is averaging -1.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances
Andersen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
