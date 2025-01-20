PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Mark Hubbard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 20th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Hubbard finished 20th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
    • Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20242069-72-71-69-7
    1/26/2022MC69-73-2

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 2.541 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 (98th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR with an average of 0.249 per round. Additionally, he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.18%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 98th on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.03% of the time (73rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7294.5
    Greens in Regulation %7268.18%75.00%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.3
    Par Breakers7325.03%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.09%12.22%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 142-under and finished third in that event.
    • With 737 points last season, Hubbard finished 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0540.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2491.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0170.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2972.541

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.