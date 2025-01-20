Mark Hubbard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.