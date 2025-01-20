Mark Hubbard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Mark Hubbard seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 20th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2024.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hubbard's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Hubbard finished 20th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2024).
- Matthieu Pavon won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon's average driving distance was 294.5 (38th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (24th), with 28.25 putts per round (eighth) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|1/26/2022
|MC
|69-73
|-2
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 2.541 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 (98th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR with an average of 0.249 per round. Additionally, he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.18%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 98th on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.03% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.03%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.09%
|12.22%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 142-under and finished third in that event.
- With 737 points last season, Hubbard finished 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.054
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|1.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.017
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|2.541
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
